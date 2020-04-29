Covid-19 claims 74-year-old in Tumakuru; 51 in isolation

It is now confirmed that the 74-year-old man who was admitted to hospital for respiratory trouble, died of Covid-19 in KHB Colony, Tumakuru city on April 26.

The patient had complained of difficulty in breathing on April 25 and was admitted to the hospital. His blood and sputum samples were sent for tests the same day. The samples were tested twice for confirmation and they turned out positive.

But he died the very next day and the funeral was held at Kumbipalya near Nagavalli. This individual has been marked patient number-535 (P-535) and 51 people who had come into primary contact with him, are in isolation.

KHB Colony and a 100-metre radius around it has been declared a containment zone and sealed down. A one-kilometre radius around the patient's house has been declared a buffer zone.

Deputy Commissioner K Rakesh Kumar stated that P-535 had Asthma, but no history of traveling to other states or countries.

It may be recalled that on March 27, a Covid-19 patient has succumbed to the virus in Sira and his son also contracted the disease. This was followed by a preacher (moulvi) who had come back to the district from Gujarat, testing positive for Coronavirus. This makes P-535 the fourth positive case in the district.

The people of the district are on tenterhooks because of the fact that of the four positive cases, two are dead.