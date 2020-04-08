COVID-19: CM B S Yediyurappa calls up nurse, hails her hard work

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, on Wednesday, called up Belagavi-based nurse Sunanda, after he was moved by images of her daughter crying for her to come home.

Sunanda, who is on COVID-19 duty, has not gone home for 15 days.

She is attached to the COVID-19 ward of the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences. On Wednesday, news channels aired a video of her little girl crying outside the hospital for her to return home, which left Sunanda teary-eyed.

“You are struggling, working very hard without even seeing your own children. I saw it on TV. Please cooperate. You will have better opportunities in the future. I’ll look out for you. God bless you, and I hope your hard work does you well,” Yediyurappa told Sunanda over the phone.

Karnataka has deployed about 27,000 health personnel to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The state-run Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has launched an online training programme that hopes to cover all 4.5 lakh qualified nurses in Karnataka for two hours a day on the standard operating procedure to treat COVID-19 cases.