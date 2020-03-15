Covid-19 curbs to be reviewed after a week, says CM

The state government will review the curbs put in place in the wake of Covid-19 after observing the situation for a week.

“The government has ordered closure of malls, cinema halls, marriage halls and banned shandies, exhibitions and other public events to check the spread of coronavirus. The decision on lifting this curb will be taken after monitoring the situation for a week,” Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said.

He was speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Sunday. Yediyurappa said that the curbs had been imposed to ensure public health and therefore sought the cooperation of people in enforcing the ban.

The chief minister said that six people in the state had tested positive for coronavirus and as many as 100 suspected patients had been identified. “The Health and Medical Education department is monitoring them. The schools and colleges have been closed for a week and some examinations have been postponed.”

Claiming that the situation in Kalaburagi was under control, the chief minister said that Health Minister B Sriramulu had been camping in the city to take stock of the situation. He said that the Home department had been playing a vital role in checking the spread of the virus and there had been excellent cooperation by other departments and public at large in this regard.

Meanwhile, Health Minister B Sriramulu visited the special ward set up for Covid-19 patients at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and ESI Hospital in Kalaburagi. The minister, who was in the city on Saturday night, held a meeting with the officials about the measures to check the spread of virus.

Speaking to reporters later, Sriramulu said that people need to panic and the Health department had made all the preparations for treating such patients. “People won’t die after getting infected. No one need to fear about it,” the minister said.

He said an area of 5-km radius around the house of the senior citizen who died of Covid-19 had been declared buffer zone and people in this zone had been advised not to venture out. The doctor who attended on the senior citizen too had been asked to undergo treatment. A lab will be set up at GIMS for detecting the infection, he added.

The minister used sanitiser and wore N-95 mask before entering GIMS. He inspected the 200-bed ward for Coronavirus patients at ESI hospital and held meeting with doctors.