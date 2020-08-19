Covid-19: DC orders closure of M'luru's Central Market

Covid-19: DC orders closure of Central Market in Mangaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 19 2020, 11:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2020, 11:26 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has ordered for the closure of the Central Market in Mangaluru, in a bid to maintain social distance to check the spread of Covid-19.

The DC has ordered for the merchants who were engaged in business activities in Central Market, to continue their business at APMC yard in Baikampady.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The DC has warned of initiating legal action against those who fail to adhere to the order. The DC has also urged the officials to implement the order on the closure of business activities in the Central Market effectively.

With Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) withdrawing its case in the court, on banning all trade and transactions at Central Market, vendors had returned to Central Market on August 13.

The DC said that there are chances of a large number of people visiting the market in the future which in turn will affect maintaining social distance in a bid to check the spread of Covid-19. The roads leading to Central Market are narrow and maintaining the density of traffic and people is difficult to adhere to the safety norms proposed by the government. There is a possibility of the spread of Covid-19 due to the congested place in Central Market, the DC said.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mangaluru
central market
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Small wonders: the Vietnamese artist making tiny food

Small wonders: the Vietnamese artist making tiny food

Giant Panda pregnancy cheers US national zoo

Giant Panda pregnancy cheers US national zoo

80 years since Trotsky assassinated by Stalin agent

80 years since Trotsky assassinated by Stalin agent

Asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASA

Asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASA

The Lead: Rahul Khanna on hollywood, dogs and more

The Lead: Rahul Khanna on hollywood, dogs and more

 