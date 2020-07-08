Covid-19 death rate in Kalyana Karnataka exceeds state’s average

The Covid-19 death rate in Kalyana Karnataka is more than (2.03%) the state’s average of 1.58% as of July 6. According to the daily state bulletin, out of 5,561 positive cases reported in the region with six districts, a total of 113 succumbed to the virus till July 6.

In the state, as many as 401 people died of novel coronavirus out of 25,317 positive cases. Of the total cases reported in Kalyana Karnataka, recovery rate of Covid-19 affected people is 68.49% (3,809) while the rate of active cases it put at 29.47 % (1,639 patients) in the region.

The death rate is highest in Bidar at 5.50% (44) of the total 799 positive cases. The fatalities are the second highest in the state after Bengaluru. The death rate in Yadgir district is lowest with 0.09%.

The recovery rate is highest in Yadgir district (86.38%) followed by Kalaburagi (77.10%), Raichur (73.39%), Koppal (55.39 %) and Ballari (42.44%).

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B Sharat had told DH that late reporting to the hospital and co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and others were the main causes for the fatalities.

Of the total deaths in Kalaburagi district, a majority are aged about 50 years. A few deaths reported in the district have neither travel history nor have any proof that they came in direct contact with the infected persons. Their family members spread the virus to them, he explained.