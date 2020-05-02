COVID-19: Divide Bengaluru into zones, Karnataka to tell Centre

Karnataka has decided to tell the Centre that Bengaluru should not be considered as one entire district for COVID-19 containment purpose so that economic activities can be allowed in areas where there are no cases.

The Centre has categorised Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Mysuru as red zones, which means that lockdown restrictions will continue to be in force here.

“Entire Bengaluru has been made as one unit. This is a city of one crore people. Even if there’s one positive case, the entire district will become red. So, Bengaluru should be divided into four zones - the green zones can be freed up whereas red zones can have restrictions. We have decided to write to the Centre on this,” Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

That the Bengaluru Urban district should not be considered as one unit was discussed at a meeting Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa chaired Saturday morning to discuss fresh guidelines issued by the Centre.

“Padarayanapura and Bommanahalli have cases. Other areas can start activities. People are suffering much inconvenience, because of which we have suggested dividing Bengaluru,” Ashoka said.

Similarly, the state government has decided to write to the Centre on categorizing Bengaluru Rural as a red zone.

Also Read: Karnataka Coronavirus Zones: Check out Red, Orange, Green Zone districts and list of permitted, prohibited activities

“I’m the Bengaluru Rural district, in-charge minister. There isn't a single COVID-19 case there. All major industries are located in this region - Nelamangala, Hoskote, Doddaballapur and so on,” he said. “Although marked as red, Bengaluru Rural will have to come under the orange. All industries in the district have been allowed to start operations with 30% strength,” he said.

To prevent an exodus of migrant workers, the government has decided to permit cement factories, steel units, stone crushers, shops selling electrical goods, sanitary products and construction-related items, Ashoka said. “If migrant workers leave at one, it’ll create a huge gap in Bengaluru. We want to prevent that,” he said.

In Bengaluru, only those shops selling essential supplies such as vegetables will be allowed to open in markets, the minister said. “Otherwise, malls and markets can’t open.”

Asked about the sale of liquor, Ashoka said the CM had been authorized to take a call on this. “He will decide on May 4.”