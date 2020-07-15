Covid-19: Dy CM Ashwath Narayan warns docs, nurses skipping work

Doctors and nurses who desert Covid-19 duty will lose their professional licences, Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan warned on Wednesday, even as Covid Care Centres are hit by a severe shortage of healthcare providers.

Narayan, who is in charge of managing Covid Care Centres, found that several doctors and nurses were not showing up for work when he sat down with officials to take stock of the situation.

“The government has clearly told the Medical Council of India and the Indian Nursing Council to relieve doctors and nurses who do not attend work,” Narayan said. “Doctors running away out of fear is wrong. We have a war-like situation in the state and we need to be service-minded. The government will provide all kinds of protection. Instead, it’s wrong to leave patients stranded by cheating your own profession,” he said.

At present, there are six Covic Care Centres that together have 2,624 beds. The centres need 86 doctors of whom 61 are available. The centres need 134 nurses, but only 54 are around. “This is really worrisome. Because people are escaping from duty, the pressure of work is severe on those who are there. This is affecting patients as well,” Narayan said.

According to Narayan, Covid Care Centres need one doctor and two nurses for every 100 patients. “The Medical Education department should provide us with the personnel,” he said.