Covid-19: Frontline staff to be screened for lung congestion

Revenue Minister and in-charge for Covid-19 issues in Bengaluru R Ashoka said on Sunday that all frontline staff such as police, Asha workers, nurses and drivers will be tested for Covid-19. They will first undergo a lung congestion test and whoever appears to be disease suspects will be tested.

The government will introduce a new tag system for people under quarantine, which will alert authorities if a patient attempts to run away from the quarantine centre.

Speaking to reporters, he said lung congestion test was carried out on a trial basis among police personnel in Yelahanka DCP zone. “The technique will be employed to test frontline staff. Anyone who has more than 80% lung congestion will be tested for Covid-19,” he said.

The government has sent a recommendation to the expert committee. “If they clear it, we can conduct testing,” Ashoka said. Karnataka will introduce a tag system to monitor people under quarantine, which is one of its kind in the country.

“The tag, which is active for 14 days, will alert authorities if a person violates home quarantine or tries to escape from Covid hospitals,” he said. The government is in talks with a private firm to supply the tags.

People not following home quarantine or hospital quarantine can be tracked. If it is removed, an alert is sent out. The movement of the patient will be tracked.

He said the police had informed the government that night parties was one of the reasons for the spread of Covid-19 cases.

“Many people are partying at home during night, where social distancing is not ensured. That is why curfew was imposed from 8 pm to 5 am. From the parties, it is spreading to homes,” he said.