COVID-19: Government warns against use of children's photos to raise funds

The Women and Child Welfare Department has warned of action against those raising funds for relief during COVID-19 lockdown by using photos of children.

In a release, the department said that several non-governmental organisations and voluntary groups were using the photographs of children to collect donations.

Under the centrally-sponsored Integrated Child Protection Scheme, the department has registered about 1000 government and private institutions have been registered to provide help to children in need.

"It has come to our notice that NGOs are using photos of children to raise donations. However, this is against the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act," the director of the ICDS scheme stated in a release.

The release urged the NGOs and the public to contact the department for obtaining government help.