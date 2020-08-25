Covid-19: IAS body asks Karnataka government to stand by its officers

The IAS Officers’ Association, Karnataka, has asked the state government to “stand by its officers” while making a case in support of 2014-batch officer Prashant Kumar Mishra, who is facing an FIR in connection with the death of Nanjangud taluk health officer SR Nagendra.

Mishra, the Mysuru Zilla panchayat chief executive officer, has been transferred without a posting following outrage over Nagendra’s alleged suicide due to work pressure.

Lodging FIR against Mishra, the Association said, has “brought down the morale of field officers and such acts will deteriorate the administrative efficiency and effectiveness.”

The Association said the government should support the hard work put in by all officers at the field level.

“IAS officers on Covid duty have been working non-stop 24/7,” the Association added. “This was a very unfortunate incident and no one knows what prompted the doctor to take such a step. To blame an officer for doing his duty is not the right approach. The insinuations about one’s character and media trial do irreparable damage.”

The Association’s statement, which does not name Mishra, is signed by its honorary secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey, the commissioner for health and family welfare. “In the bureaucracy, virtually every department has been entrusted with Covid-19 work to assist the health department and bring down its burden,” the Association pointed out, adding that all deputy commissioners and CEOs have been “persistently” implementing Covid-19 guidelines.

“The suicide of taluk health officer, Nanjangud is very unfortunate and our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. However, holding senior officers responsible for it is unjust,” the Association said.

“The broad framework and guidelines to control Covid-19 pandemic are given by the government and senior officers in the district are only implementing that to the best of their capacity,” it said, seeking “a pragmatic and sensitive approach” towards officers.