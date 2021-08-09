Covid-19 in Karnataka: 1,186 new cases, 24 deaths reported

Karnataka has reported 1,186 new cases of Covid-19 and 24 deaths, taking the total number of the infected to 29,19,711 and the fatalities to 36,817 till date, the Department of Health said on Monday.

The day saw 1,776 getting discharged and the number of recoveries so far is 28,59,552, the department said.

Out of 1,186 new cases reported today, 296 were from Bengaluru Urban which saw 410 getting discharged and one dying of the infection. The number of active cases was 23,316.

While the test positivity rate (TPR) for the day stood at 0.89 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.02 per cent.

Out of the 24 deaths, three each were from Dakshina Kannada, Kolar and Udupi, and two each from Dharwad, Hassan, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada.

Among the districts with the new cases, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 296, Dakshina Kannada 273, Kodagi 83, Mysuru 82 and Udupi 81.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, too, with 12,30,782 followed by Mysuru 1,74,010 and Tumakuru 1,18,325.

In the list of those discharged, Bengaluru Urban was again on top with 12,06,488 followed by Mysuru 1,70,366 and Tumakuru 1,16,349. Cumulatively, 3,99,78,515 samples have been tested so far. Out of these, 1,32,192 were tested today.