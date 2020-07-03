Covid-19: Insurance cover for journos

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS , Bengaluru ,
  • Jul 03 2020, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 21:14 ist

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday directed the officials to include journalists under the government's Covid-19 health insurance package. 

The decision followed a representation made in this regard by Karnataka Working Journalists' Association president Shivananda Tagaduru and Editors' Guild member Hariprakash Konemane.

They met the CM and urged him to include working journalists under the health package, on similar lines as that of the Assam government that has declared Rs 50 lakh for insurance of journalists, apart from Kerala and Delhi governments that have declared compensation for journalists. 

The CM has also announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the families of journalists G P Chandrashekar and Prajavani's Belur correspondent B M Ravish, who died recently.

Journalists
insurance coverage

