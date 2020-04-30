COVID-19: Karnataka orders mega survey of high-risk groups

Keen to reboot the state’s economy without the Covid-19 risk post lockdown, the Karnataka government on Wednesday ordered a massive door-to-door universal survey of every family across the state.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The survey aims to identify the vulnerable population ailing from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and other respiratory illnesses and to prevent them from being infected with Covid-19.

Aiming to accomplish the massive task ahead of May 3, the state government has not only roped in teachers from across the state but has also set a deadline of five days for the completion of the task.

To facilitate quick availability of data and estimation of the vulnerable population, the state government has also developed a mobile app into which all the teachers have to upload the data. To simplify the teachers’ task, the government has ordered that the survey be conducted based on the voters’ list at every booth level.

According to the circular, a copy of which is with DH, the Commissioner, Education Department stated, “One teacher will be posted to every polling booth limit to assist the Booth Level Officer (BLO) in completing the survey. The data needs to be uploaded directly into the mobile app or to the computers or laptops available at the Block Education Offices.”

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The commissioner has also instructed DDPIs at every district to make arrangements for teachers to upload data to the system.

Though the teachers’ association had initially refused to take part in any surveys, it has now agreed to be part of this study keeping in mind the national emergency. However, they have demanded that the state government provide safety gear.

Basavaraj Gurikar, president of Karnataka State Government School Teachers’ Association said, “Covid-19 is a national emergency and we are all ready to join the fight. But the government should ensure proper safety accessories like masks, gloves etc..to boost our confidence.”