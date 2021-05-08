Covid-19: Karnataka private schools demand seroprevalence survey among kids before reopening

The private school managements have requested the state government to conduct a seroprevalence survey among children to prepare for future wave of Covid-19, before reopening of schools.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, the Karnataka Private School Managements Teaching and Non-teaching staff Coordination Committee submitted the request after consultation with public health experts.

The consortium of school managements said, “Experts have been predicting that the second wave of Covid-19 will peak in mid or end of May and that we should be prepared for another wave in October-December 2021, which may affect children. The schools have been shut for more than a year, such predictions will lead to further demand for the schools to remain closed, which is impacting children immensely.

Unfortunately, we do not have evidence of the infection levels in children and experts are speculating on the third wave and causing some panic among parents and the society in general.”

After having discussion with public health experts which includes paediatricians from the city, the committee has requested to conduct a survey at the end of the second wave among the children in the age-group of 10-18 years.

“We urge the government to appoint any leading institution in child health as a nodal agency to conduct the study,” reads the letter.

D Shashi Kumar, general secretary, Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said, “We hope the government will consider our recommendations seriously and make sure the schools are opened and children will be safe and continue with the learning process.”