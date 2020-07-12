Covid-19 lockdown: Cops cane those on roads in Kalaburagi

The police caned several motorists who were roaming around unnecessarily in the city even as all business establishments remained shut due to the Sunday lockdown.



Youths were seen roaming around on their motorbikes and auto-rickshaws near bus stand, Muslim Chowk, Jagat Circle, Super Market and other areas.

A few were seen triple riding on bikes. Hence, the cops started canning them. Some others who ventured out without valid reason had to pay fine.

Essential services remained unaffected. Merchants voluntarily downed the shutters of their establishments in the crowded Super Market.

Historical Sharanabasaveshwara temple, Khaja Bande Nawaz Dargah and other religious centres remained closed.

Buses which departed from Hyderabad, Bengaluru and other places reached Kalaburagi on Sunday morning. But the commuters who deboarded the buses faced hardship to reach their homes as auto-rickshaws and city buses were off the roads due to lockdown.