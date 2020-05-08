COVID-19 lockdown to be further relaxed in Tiptur: MLA

DHNS
  • May 08 2020, 20:51 ist
MLA B C Nagesh said that lockdown in Tiptur will be further relaxed and appealed to people to take precautions to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the city and rural areas. He addressed reporters here on Friday. 

He said that so far, only shops selling essential commodities were allowed to open. But now all sorts of merchants may open shop. "This decision has been taken to maintain economic stability," he added. 

He said that autorickshaws were allowed to ferry people but only two at a time. "If auto drivers demand excess fare, action will be taken against them," he added. 

 

