Covid-19 lockdown: Tumkur varsity takes to online teaching

Since the Covid-19 lockdown, Tumkur University professors have adopted online teaching techniques to teach their students and ensure that there is no break in tutoring, said university Vice-Chancellor Prof Y S Siddegowda.

Using Zoom App, YouTube, Google Drive, and WhatsApp, professors of the 25 post-graduate departments of the university, have uploaded 1,584 hours of lectures to be taught online to students wherever they are, whenever they like.

In many cases, live teaching sessions are being held by professors wherein students login at a specific time and teachers login from home and lecture them. Besides this, the university had made over 50 videos of lectures on various topics and uploaded it on YouTube.

Several audio lectures have also been recorded and shared on WhatsApp groups. Students have the freedom to listen to these audio lectures whenever they want and make notes. They can replay, rewind and listen to it any way they want.

"We have received a lot of enthusiastic feedback from students after launching online teaching methods. We will be adding more online learning features in phases," remarked Prof Siddegowda.