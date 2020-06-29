Covid-19: More curbs likely after July 7, says Karnataka minster R Ashoka

Anticipating a surge in cases in July and August, the Karnataka government is mulling stringent action against the spread of Covid-19 infection.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa may announce strict measures after July 7, Revenue Minister and in-charge of Bengaluru Covid-19 affairs, R Ashoka, said Monday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

He said that the government was waiting for SSLC exams to conclude to announce new guidelines to curb the pandemic. Indicating that the government might tighten regulations at parks after SSLC exams are completed, he said, "For example, there have been complaints about use of parks which were opened by the government to allow walkers. Many people are found loitering there."

Disclosing precautionary measures taken by the government to tackle any surge in cases he said that the government has plans to set up a 5,000 bed facility at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre. Sri Sri Ravishankar Ashram has agreed to provide 170 beds, 432 beds will come at Hajj Bhavan, 1,000 beds at Rajiv Gandhi University of Agricultural Sciences, 300 at Government Ayurveda Hostel and another 1,000 beds at hostels in Bangalore University, Ashoka said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"Since experts say that cases might spike in July or August, these measures are being taken," he said. The government will also ramp up testing in BBMP limits from 3,000 to 7,500 per day.

NGO teams

A 10-member team will be deputed in each ward, who will be authorised to monitor people affected by Covid-19.

"Families of victims are seen as villains by neighbours. The teams will create awareness (against such behaviour)," he said. They will also coordinate in shifting patients to either hospitals or quarantine centres.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 29

He said that doctors at ward level will be deputed to help patients affected in a particular ward to shift symptomatic patients to hospitals and asymptomatic ones to quarantine centres. "This will avoid the inconvenience caused to patients in being admitted to hospitals," he said.