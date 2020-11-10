Covid-19 negative report, parents’ permission must to attend college

Students of undergraduate and postgraduate seeking to attend physical classes need to submit a report to prove they have tested negative for Covid 19. Classes are scheduled to begin on November 17.

The department of collegiate education released the standard operating procedure (SOP) for degree colleges and universities in the state for reopening, on Monday. The students and staff have to undergo RT-PCR test three days before attending the classes. They will be allowed only if they show a negative report.

Colleges and universities have been told to continue to shut down the library and canteens. Students are instructed to bring food and drinking water from home.

The SOP issued by the department provides two choices, offline and online. Those who wish to attend offline classes must submit a permission letter from parents besides the Covid negative report. Wearing a mask is a must for students. It is mask, face shield or visor for faculty and other staff members.

In case of online classes, institutions should provide contact classes to clear doubts. Faculties must provide the syllabus for a month in advance via telegram, WhatsApp, PowerPoint presentations, audio and video content, e-books, etc.