Covid-19: Night curfew in 7 Karnataka cities begins on April 10

The state government on Friday issued detailed guidelines for the 10-day ‘Corona Curfew’ (night curfew) that begins from Saturday night (April 10) and ends on April 20 to contain the galloping Covid-19 cases.

According to the guidelines, all services and movement of the public have been banned during the curfew that will be in force from 10 pm to 5 am.

However, during this period, essential services, movement of vehicles providing essential service, home delivery and e-commerce vehicles will be permitted. The government also allowed factories and companies carrying out operations in night shift to function. But such firms must ensure their employees reach their offices before the curfew hours.

Passengers travelling to and from airport, railway stations and bus stands can do so in auto-rickshaws and cabs by showing authentic tickets and boarding passes.

The government also allowed movement of patients and their attendants for availing medical services, medical and emergency services.

The order was issued by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar under the section 24 of the Disaster Management Act (2005).

Deputy commissioners and superintendents of police along with police commissioners of Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru and Kalaburagi and Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) have been directed to strictly enforce the curfew orders.

The guidelines stated that those violating the curfew orders will be booked under section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act (2005) along with provisions of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant acts.

The 'Corona Curfew' was announced by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday in seven cities — Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Udupi, Kalaburagi and Bidar — and Manipal town.