Covid-19 outbreak cripples tourism

Arrival of tourists - both domestic and international - is down by over 70%, according to the Tourism department.

The decline ahead of the peak tourism season in the summer is expected to affect the dwindling revenues of the state that is already gripped by a financial crisis. Tourism contributed 14.8% of the GSDP last year, and is expected to fall during the current year due to the far-reaching implications of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Tourism Minister C T Ravi said that hospitality sector of the state was reeling under the crisis.

“Their business has dipped by more than 50%. Export of meat and other goods from Karnataka has also taken a beating,” he said.

To a question on the footfall at several popular destinations of international tourists, he said that the ban on visa for all tourists has hurt the arrival of such tourists.

“Though this is not the peak season for international travellers, the state receives a large number of domestic travellers during the summer due to school vacations. However, the Covid-19 pandemic might deter them also from travelling, affecting the sector and the revenue generation,” Ravi said.

The losses suffered during the period can be quantified only after quarterly reports are out, according to officials.

According to Tourism department officials, the losses for the sector would have been more pronounced if the Covid-19 outbreak had occurred between November and January - the peak season for international tourists.

Ravi added that the fear-mongering caused by exaggerated reports on the disease had ramifications on tourism and other sectors across the globe, which will take a few months to revive to the pre-outbreak levels.