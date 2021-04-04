Covid-19 patient dies as ambulance runs out of oxygen

A 65-year-old woman, who tested positive for Covid -19, reportedly died in a moving ambulance as it did not have oxygen on the way to the hospital in Davanagere.

The woman, a resident of Vedavathy Nagar, Hiriyur town, was admitted to the district general hospital in Chitradurga after she was tested positive for Covid. She was referred to the hospital in Davangere for higher treatment. She died on her way to the hospital.

Family members alleged that the ambulance driver demanded money to arrange an oxygen cylinder for the patient. They had given Rs 2000 to him. But the oxygen cylinder went empty after the vehicle moved for about ten km from Chitradurga city.