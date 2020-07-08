Covid-19 patients get additional herbal supplements at CCCs

When Covid-19 patients at the designated Covid-19 hospital at Karnataka Intitute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi and those admitted to other allopathy hospitals identified by the district administration get allopathy medicine and vitamin tablets, asymptomatic Covid-19 patients admitted to Covid Care Centres (CCCs) at Ayurvedic hospitals in the City have an added nutrition supplement, as they are getting Ayurvedically prepared immune boosters like Kashaya and Chyawanaprash.

Either at KIMS or other recognised Covid Care Hospitals, patients get allopathy tablets having Vitamin C, zinc, B Complex, along with antibiotic and anti-viral medicines. But, asymptomatic patients who are shifted to three Ayurvedic colleges and one homeopathic college in the twin cities are getting Ayurvedic or homeopathic supplements as an additional booster for their immunity level to fight the infection.

Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya & Hospital at Heggeri Extension and Sanjeevini Ayurveda College & Hospital on Gokul Road in Hubballi are among the the CCCs identified by the district administration. Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya & Hospital has reserved all its 55 beds for asymptomatic Covid patients, and has stopped OPD and other services. Sanjeevini Ayurveda College & Hospital has has kept 50 beds for Covid, and OPD is shifted to another building.

Kashaya, Chyawanprash

"Along with medicines prescribed by Health & Family Welfare Medicine, we give patients 60 ml Ojaskara Kashaya made of spices, and Chyawanaprash mainly made of amla daily once, which boost immunity. Our staff are trained, we have 40 patients now, and three persons are discharged," said Sanjeevini Ayurveda College & Hospital principal Shrinivas Bannigol.

PPE kits, medicines and other material required are provided to us. A doctor deputed by the Health & Family Welfare Department also visits. Three doctors, three staff nurse, one aya and two government nurses are deputed for Covid ward, and the needy staff stay at hospital premises itself, he said.

At Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya & Hospital, all 55 beds are full, and five persons are already discharged. In addition to treatment protocol, Kashaya is also given to patients here, as per AYUSH method. Demand is placed for Chyawanprash also. Staff on Covid duty are given safety material, and accommodation is also arranged in hostels.

"We have staff shortage, and we want the government to conduct Ayurvedic research on Covid-19," said the college principal Prashanth A S.

Demand

According to nurse who is on Covid duty there, "there is little fear, but duty is first. Some patients ask why they are here though they do not have any symptoms, and we convince them. Some are so aware that they demand kashaya and chyawanprash,".

At CCC at Shri C B Guttal Ayurvedic College & Hospital in Dharwad, 60 beds are reserved and 19 are occupied. This hospital also gives Kashaya, and plans to give Chyawanprash. At Dr B D Jatti Homeopathic College & Hospital two patients are asymptomatic, and one is mildly symptomatic. They were all corona warriors and they are give arsenicum album tablets.

"We are trained to treat very mild symptoms, but we call KIMS or other government doctors for moderate symptoms," doctors said.

District Health Officer Yashwanth Madinkar clarified that Ayurvedice hospitals can give Ayurvedic supplements with consent. Covid suspected or patient can voluntarily choose eligible private hospitals, or we send them if needed, he added.

Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) medical superintendent Arunkumar C noted that only allopathic medicines are given there, and 250 beds at the designated Covid-19 hospital are almost full.