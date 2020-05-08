COVID-19: Pending sample reports make people anxious

People are anxious that more COVID-19 cases may be reported in the district. So far, eight positive cases were reported and two are dead.

The lab test results of 729 suspected cases are pending. The throat swab and sputum samples of symptomatic cases had been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Bengaluru.

This is the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, such as a large number of lab reports are pending. The number of suspected cases is rising every day. This is worrying people who are assuming that a large number of those pending cases may test positive for the virus.

Going by the Health Department's Friday bulletin, 3,898 samples have been tested and 3,127 were found to be negative. Also, 87 cases are in the isolation ward of the district hospital.

Poorhouse Colony and KHB Colony are the two localities in the city that have been sealed down.