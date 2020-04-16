Covid-19 positive boy, 31 others discharged from quaratine

As many as 32 people in quarantine, including the boy who tested positive for Covid-19, were discharged from hospital on Thursday.

It may be recalled that two cases had tested positive for Coronavirus in the town and the boy was one of them. The other died. The people who had been in primary contact with the deceased were admitted and being treated at two places-- the maternity hospital and the Morarji student hostel for 21 days.

The 31 people were tested twice to confirm that they were negative and then discharged. The boy and his mother were also treated at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Chest Diseases in Bengaluru. They were subjected to tests thrice and they turned out negative thrice. So, they were discharged on the directions given by Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar.

However, they will continue to be in home quarantine. The people who came out of quarantine were greeted with flowers by the district administration.