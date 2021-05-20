Covid-19 positivity rate dropping in state, says Sudhakar

Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Wednesday that Karnataka’s positivity rate was dropping despite testing only symptomatic patients.
“This is a good sign,” he said.
“Of course, I agree that the number of tests conducted has reduced. We will take measures to address that,” he added, while responding to questions at a news conference.
The reduction in tests, he said, was not intentional and was due to technical issues which are being “sorted out.”
According to the latest analysis by the state Covid-19 War Room, Karnataka’s positivity rate has dropped from 32.5% to 26.46%. According to the latest analysis by the State Covid-19 War Room, the positivity rate exceeds 30% in 11 districts and it is over 40% in three districts: Uttara Kannada (46.51%), Ballari (44.39%) and Belagavi (43.22%).
Sudhakar said there was no correlation between a lower positivity rate and reduced tests. He said this when it was pointed out that there was a 24% reduction in testing.
The minister said 30% of the tests conducted were Rapid Antigen Tests.
