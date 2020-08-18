Covid-19: Recovered Congress MLA to donate plasma

Kunigal Congress MLA HD Ranganath, who recovered from Covid-19, has decided to donate plasma to help two patients recover from the infection.

The convalescent plasma therapy involves using antibodies from the blood of a recovered Covid-19 patient to treat those affected by the virus.

Ranganath will donate plasma at the HCG Cancer Hospital on Wednesday.

Ranganath, who is related to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar, was tested Covid-19 positive last month. According to a statement from Shivakumar’s office, Ranganath will be the first MLA to donate plasma for Covid-19 treatment.