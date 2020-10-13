Covid-19 'retests' skewing epidemic picture in Karnataka, say experts

Karnataka conducts over one lakh Covid-19 tests per day. But the inclusion of a number of “retests” in daily testing figures and epidemiological calculations is giving a skewed picture of the epidemic spread, experts said.

About 15%-20% of the tests being done daily are retests, according to a senior official. A retest signifies people who test negative on antigen tests and who are subsequently retested using the more accurate RT-PCR testing. The inclusion of these retest figures in the total daily testing numbers artificially decreases the test positivity rate (TPR), a source said.

“Test positivity rate is the most critical yardstick to measure the containment management performance of the administration and also the spread of the virus,” said Sanjeev Mysore, convener of Jeevan Raksha project, a public-private partnership analysing Covid trends. “If the number of retests is added, the calculated TPR will not give a true picture of the virus in the state which, in reality, is much higher,” he said.

While the World Health Organisation has determined that the TPR needs to be a maximum of 5% to indicate effective management of the disease, officially, Karnataka’s positivity rate over the last seven days has averaged 10.52%. However, because of “retest cases”, the TPR is actually 1.5% to 2.5% higher, a DH analysis has found.

New Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the inclusion of retesting cases in testing figures is standard procedure. “There is no separate accounting for retests like it is being suggested. As Karnataka has to compare its testing with other states, it is best to adopt a uniform method as followed in the rest of the country,” he said.

When asked if the state would increase its testing numbers to compensate for these “retest” cases, Sudhakar said Karnataka has expanded its capacity to conduct one lakh RT-PCR tests alone. “We plan to enhance the capacity of our state labs to 1.25 to 1.5 lakh in near future,” he said.

Targeted testing

Noting that increasing testing numbers was important, Dr Giridhar Babu, epidemiologist, stressed the importance of targeted testing. He has been calling for a syndromic approach to

testing.

“All symptomatics must be tested. If 10 out of 100 infected people are symptomatic, I would not want to miss out on testing even one of these 10, because not only are they at a higher risk of death but they tend to spread the disease to more people,” he said.

“We can never test all asymptomatics, and this, depending on overall testing rates, produces a very distorted picture. Only a few people are getting tested, which is the tip of the iceberg,” he added.