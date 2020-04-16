Covid-19: Rising AP cases make Pavagada people anxious

The number of Covid-19 positive cases rising in Ananthpur district, in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh (AP), is making people anxious in Pavagada taluk. The number of positive cases in Ananthpur stands at 17 so far.

People of Pavagada go to Ananthpur and the people there come to Pavagada for many reasons like agriculture, jobs and to visit relatives. For this reason, bordering Pavagada villages are on high-alert.

Cases have been reported positive in Rolla, Hindupur, Ananthpur, Kalyanadurga, Kothacheru and Lepakshi of AP. Despite best efforts by the police, the Revenue and Health Department, movement of people across the border has not stopped.

The checkpoints work only between 9 am and 6 pm. People are sneaking in and out after dark, it is reported. They come through Kothur, Kote, Tumakunte, Madde, Kalarajanahalli villages.

Recently, two women who had come into contact with a Covid-19 positive physiotherapist were tested and found to be negative. Another man who was on his way from Perur to Tirumani was admitted to the isolation ward.

