Covid-19 scare: MNREGS projects facing acute shortage of workers

Though the government has hiked the wages being given to workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) in order to ensure that they are fed and taken care of during the lockdown, labourers are hesitating to come for work due to the Covid-19 scare.

In order to maintain the social distancing norm, the government has allowed work in which only a few labourers are required, and stopped large projects like road and check dam construction and lake desilting.

Bund construction, digging trenches for planting saplings, interior road construction, cattle shed building are some of the projects that the government has allowed to continue. But even the labourers with job cards are not coming forward to work in such projects because they fear Covid-19. The number of applications for job cards has also come down drastically.