Covid-19 surge continues in DK with 204 fresh cases

Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada district continued to surge on Friday with the addition of 204 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

According to Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V, the total cases in the district stands at 5,713. 40,706 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far in the district. As many as 2,929 infected are undergoing treatment in various hospitals or are in home isolation in the district.

Of the infected, 75 are primary contacts of those who were already infected, while 63 persons are suffering from Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and 14 from symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Further, contact tracing of 52 infected persons is underway. On Friday, 70 persons recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

After more than 39 people from a private packaging firm tested positive for Covid-19, there is a threat of the virus spreading in Gurpura hobli. As per the direction of the government, the firm has been sealed and sanitised, said MLA Dr Bharath Shetty.

There are more than 2,400 workers in the firm and tests have been conducted on more than 500 workers using antigen kits. The remaining tests will be conducted on Saturday. A Covid care centre has been set up at Kompadavu to treat the infected in Gurpura hobli, said the MLA.

Five more fatalities

The Covid-19 fatalities too continue to surge in the district with the district administration registering five more fatalities. The total deaths in the district have risen to 155.

The deceased include -- a 47-year-old Covid-19 positive man from Mangaluru suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), type 2 respiratory failure, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), type 2 diabetes, hypertension who died on July 30 of sudden cardiac arrest.

A 75-year-old man from Bantwal suffering from Acute Coronary syndrome, pneumonia, ARDS, Metabolic Encephalopathy, Acute kidney injury, Systemic Hypertension, type 2 Diabetes mellitus, succumbed to the virus.

A 63-year-old man from Mangaluru with symptoms of ARDS, septic shock, renal failure, secondary bacterial infection who had tested positive for Covid-19, failed to respond to the treatment and died.

An 88-year-old woman from Davangere suffering from septic shock, secondary bacterial infection along with Covid-19, too succumbed to the virus.

A 75-year-old man from Mangaluru suffering from refractory ARDS, septic shock, renal failure, acute coronary event, arrhythmia, pulmonary thromboembolism, hemoperitoneum along with Covid-19 died in the hospital.