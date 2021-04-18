Covid-19 surge: Woman shuttles between hospitals with oxygen cylinder

A 55-year-old woman suffering from cough and breathing problem had to shuttle between hospitals in the city in an autorickshaw, carrying an oxygen cylinder, due to the unavailability of beds, before managing to find one on Sunday.

The woman, a resident of Basava Nagar, first went to a hospital, where there was no ICU bed available. However, the hospital staff arranged artificial respiration with the help of an oxygen cylinder and sent her away.

She was turned away at four private hospitals and the ESI hospital, before finally arriving at the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) hospital.

Here too, the woman, along with her kin, had to to wait in front of the hospital for three hours. By afternoon, a bed was arranged for her in the ICU, with two flow meters being attached to the same machine.

In another incident, a Covid patient shuttled between hospitals, unable to get a bed. She finally returned home with her daughter.