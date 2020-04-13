Covid-19: Suspected cases steadily rise in Tumakuru

DHNS
Tumakuru,
  Apr 13 2020
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 19:26 ist

The number of suspected Covid-19 cases are rising in Tumakuru each day. Consequently, the collection of throat swabs, phlegm, and other samples is also rising. These samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology, Bengaluru. 

However, no new positive case of Coronavirus infection has been reported in the district. As on Saturday, reports of 17 samples were expected back from the laboratory.

On Sunday, the number of reports awaited had risen to 69. On Monday, the number stood at 93. As many as 233 people tested so far turned out to be negative for Covid-19. 

