Covid-19: Tamil Nadu returnees screened in Shivamoggav

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu returnees screened in Shivamogga

Over 4,000 people from Shivamogga had left for Tamil Nadu in 86 KSRTC buses on December 30

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Jan 05 2022, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 15:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

As a part of containing the spread of Covid-19, Karnataka health department officials screened those who had returned from 'Om Shakti Yatra', held in Tamil Nadu, at Sahyadri College Stadium on Wednesday. 

Over 4,000 people from Shivamogga had left for Tamil Nadu in 86 KSRTC buses on December 30 to take part in the 'Om Shakti Yatra'. After knowing this, health department officials decided to screen each returnee and conduct a Covid test for them.

The officials screened all returnees at the college stadium and all of them tested negative for Covid-19 so far. However, they have been directed to follow home quarantine guidelines for seven days.

Speaking to DH, District Health Officer Rajesh Suragihalli said, if they have symptoms, they would be tested again after a gap of seven days. Those who are returning to Shivamogga from Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra are being screened at the border of the state.

"We are collecting details of such people coming to Shivamogga and directing them to stay at home for seven days."

