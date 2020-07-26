Covid-19: Tata Marcopolo in Dharwad to suspend operation for 8 days

The Tata Marcopolo administration has taken a decision to shut down the plant located at Belur Industrial Area on the outskirts of Dharwad for eight days from Sunday after 34 of its staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

A decision to this effect was taken during the meeting held with the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said that the administrative board of Tata Marcopolo has voluntarily taken the decision to close down the plant for eight days beginning from Sunday up to August 3.

In the last two days, 34 staff here have tested positive and they are shifted to KIMS for treatment.

The company has said that the entire premises of the industry would be sanitised and all safety precautions to contain the spread of infection will be taken.

This apart intensive testing of the factory staff through rapid antigen testing kits is underway. The health officials have been asked to assist the company in adopting safety norms to protect the health of the staff.