Covid-19 vaccine cost to be borne by state or Centre

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 19 2020, 23:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2020, 23:46 ist
Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar. Credit: DH File Photo

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has said that the state government and the Centre or both will share the cost of Covid vaccine to be administered in Karnataka.

“We have already tested 1.2 crore people free of cost. We have treated many Covid patients free. The government is committed to tackle the pandemic. Between government of India or government of Karnataka, either one of us or together, we will ensure that the vaccine rollout is taken care of in the state. Money is not an issue.”    

Kerala finance minister tweeted last week that Covid vaccine would be made free for all in the state. Kerala was the fourth state after Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam to make such an announcement.

 

