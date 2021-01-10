Covid-19 vaccine: Don’t discredit Indian scientists, Pralhad Joshi tells Opposition

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi urged Leaders of Opposition not to discredit the efforts of Indian scientists, who strived for the speedy discovery of a vaccine against coronavirus, for their political one-upmanship.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, he said statements of several opposition leaders, especially those asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take vaccination first, is most irresponsible and discrediting the efforts of our scientists. BJP has no objection against opposition leaders opposing Modi and BJP government.

But at least give credit and trust the scientists for their efforts. “Opposing for the sake of opposition is not right,” he said and added that the top priority of the Modi government was to first vaccinate our front-line warriors and health workers.

“Had we (the Union government) decided to vaccinate MP and Ministers first, the opposition would have questioned us on our priority. Now that we have decided to immunise our health workers, they are questioning Modi,” he said.

Budget session

Joshi said the first part of the Budget session would be held between January 29 and February 15. A virtual all-party meeting will be held on January 30, where the government would urge the parties to co-operate for the smooth functioning of the session. The second part of the budget session would be held from March 8 to April 16. Unlike the last session, where question hour was not held, this session would have question hours and zero hours, he said.

“Modi government is ready to discuss every issue that the opposition leaders wish to,” he said and added that as has been the practice of NDA government, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman will present the budget on February 1.