Covid-19 vaccine quota to private entities: Karnataka HC asks Centre, state to respond

The High Court on Thursday directed the state and central governments to file responses on the question of directions to private entities, entitled to a 25% quota of vaccines.

A special division bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar, said the real issue will arise when private entities exceed the quota of 25%.

It was informed to the court that a person in the 18-44 years age group is unlikely to get the first dose, unless he/she belongs to either frontline or priority category. Similarly, those who have taken the first dose of Covishield or Covaxin, will have to wait for the second dose till such a date is communicated to them.

The court said that a person, who otherwise will not get the vaccine within the quota provided by the government, may get the vaccine at a private entity. The governments have to take note of this situation in view of Article 14 of the Constitution.

The court said the private entities in the state have exceeded the quota by 18,000 doses. The Centre submitted that if the private entities do not exhaust their quota in some states that can be given to those in other states.