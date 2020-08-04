Covid-19 vaccine trial begins in Belagavi hospital

Human clinical trials of Covaxin, an anti-Covid vaccine began at Jeevan Rekha hospital in the city on Tuesday. The vaccine is developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

Jeevan Rekha Hospital is among the 12 facilities identified by the Indian Council of Medical Research for conducting clinical trials and the only facility from the state. In the first phase, vaccine has been administered to 375 persons across the country and the progress has been on expected lines, Director Dr Amit Bhate told DH.

Volunteers in the age group of 18 to 55 years had been shortlisted after thorough screening. Dr Bhate said, first day of the vaccine being administered is calculated as zero day and second dose would be given on 14th day.