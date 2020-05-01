COVID-19 victim's funeral leads to war of words between MLA, ex-MLA

The funeral of the Covid-19 victim that was held in Kumbipalya village, Nagavalli gram panchayat in Tumakuru taluk a few days ago, has led to a war of words between Tumakuru Rural MLA D C Gowrishankar of the JD(S) and former MLA B Suresh Gowda of the BJP. The videos of the two leaders debasing each other has gone viral on social media.

Gowda has accused Gowrishankar of 'facilitating' the funeral before the test reports arrived. "Since the last rites were held, people of Nagavalli are living in the fear that it may cause an outbreak of the pandemic in their villages. MLA Gowrishankar has put pressure on the officials to release the body for last rites," he has alleged.

Retorting to this, Gowrishankar has said that it is wrong to 'politicise' the issue in a time of crisis. "Suresh Gowda is not worthy of being a politician. I came to know that patient was Covid-19 positive only after his death. I have not called any official or doctor and put pressure on them to release the body," he said in defense.