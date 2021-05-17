Covid burials at private lands: HC seeks govt response

The High Court has directed the state government to respond to an Interlocutory Application (IA) filed raising concerns over recent permission granted for the burial of body at private places in the wake of surging cases of Covid-19.

The IA referred to the circular dated April 21 wherein death certificate is made mandatory only in case of inter-district and inter-state transport of Covid-19 confirmed bodies.

The IA is filed by Bharat Punarutthana Trust, an NGO. The April 21 circular, issued by the state executive committee under the Disaster Management Act, contains detailed guidelines on cremations. The applicant stated that many granite quarries on the outskirts of Bengaluru city have been converted into temporary burial grounds. In addition, the circular also stated that the relatives can bury the dead bodies in their own lands. According to the applicant, there is no state regulation or control on whether precautions and safety protocols are followed in case of private

burials.

Taking the IA on record, a special division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar acknowledged that it as a serious issue and asked the state government to look into it.

The applicant prayed for direction to the authorities to provide basic amenities at the burial grounds, particularly the ones established in the granite quarries and other non-designated places. The applicant also sought directions for strict compliance with the provisions of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

The applicant, quoting media reports, said that there are allegations that huge amounts to the tune of even Rs 50,000 is being demanded for cremation services.