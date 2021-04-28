Covid cases cross 1000-mark in Hassan

Covid positive cases crossed 1000-mark in Hassan, with 1,031 new cases and 10 deaths, reported on Wednesday. With this, the total has increased to 37,890 with 5,832 active cases.

The number of deaths has increased to 556.

Mandya reported 935 new cases taking the total to 28,175. There are 5,051 active cases and nine deaths reported on the day. Total death is 202.

Chamarajanagar reported 415 fresh covid cases and three deaths. The number of active cases is nearing 2,000 mark with 1,975 cases. Total covid deaths has increased to 131.