Covid cases cross 1000-mark in Hassan

Covid cases cross 1000-mark in Hassan

DHNS 
DHNS , Hassan,
  • Apr 28 2021, 23:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2021, 23:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Covid positive cases crossed 1000-mark in Hassan, with 1,031 new cases and 10 deaths, reported on Wednesday. With this, the total has increased to 37,890 with 5,832 active cases.

The number of deaths has increased to 556.

Mandya reported 935 new cases taking the total to 28,175. There are 5,051 active cases and nine deaths reported on the day. Total death is 202.

Chamarajanagar reported 415 fresh covid cases and three deaths. The number of active cases is nearing 2,000 mark with 1,975 cases. Total covid deaths has increased to 131.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hassan
COVID-19
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid: FAQs for patients with hypertension, diabetes

Covid: FAQs for patients with hypertension, diabetes

Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere

'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon

This newborn will never get mom's hug

This newborn will never get mom's hug

 