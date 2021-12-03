Covid deaths: Karnataka eases criterion for ex gratia

Covid deaths: Karnataka govt eases criterion for Rs 1 lakh ex gratia

The government had ordered the payment of ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh to BPL families that lose a member due to the virus

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 03 2021, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2021, 00:47 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: IANS File Photo

The Karnataka government has tweaked its order on compensating BPL families for Covid-19 deaths by removing the clause that said only those households where a ‘working’ member died would get the money. 

The government had ordered the payment of ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh to BPL families that lose a member due to the virus. The order required the death of a ‘working’ member of the family, which has been changed to state that the death of any member of a BPL household would be eligible for the ex gratia. 

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Also, the government has specified that there is no age limit for the ex gratia. Earlier, the government said Rs 1 lakh will be paid in case an adult member died. 

The government has received more than 7,000 applications seeking the compensation of Rs 1 lakh.

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Bengaluru
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

You're 3 times more likely to get reinfected by Omicron

You're 3 times more likely to get reinfected by Omicron

Is Cyclone Jawad strong? 'Gulab se jyada, Titli se kam'

Is Cyclone Jawad strong? 'Gulab se jyada, Titli se kam'

'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller

'Tadap' movie review: Watchable romantic-thriller

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

NASA astronauts complete ISS spacewalk

 