Covid: Karnataka districts to have oxygen buses; Chikkamagaluru gets it first

As rising Covid cases in districts leave thousands in need of oxygen, the Transport department has decided to expand its service to carry it.

Chikkamagaluru will get the first bus carrying oxygen on Monday, thanks to a joint initiative by KSRTC and NGOs. The bus will be parked on the premises of the government hospital. It can provide oxygen to eight Covid patients and will help those who cannot get oxygenated beds in the hospital.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who holds the transport portfolio, said the ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ bus will be launched in more districts if more private companies and NGOs join hands with the government. He said the four road transport corporations were ready to provide the buses.

“Each bus can provide oxygen for six to 10 people. As hospitals are burdened with high number of patients, supplying oxygen has become a challenge. In such places, these buses will allow patients to get oxygen and rest. The initiative has already seen success in Bengaluru,” he said.

He invited NGOs to bring health professionals and the oxygen supply equipment, to introduce more buses.

“I have already told the transport corporations to provide buses for oxygen supply to meet the increase in demand,” he said.

The minister said a Hyderabad-based organisation has come forward to scale up the number of oxygen buses and a discussion on the matter has been held with Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

He advised the officials to contact the district transport officials for making similar arrangements.

The buses on oxygen service will be designed to suit the need of the Covid patients. The design will also ensure that the staffers of the transport corporation are protected. Sanitiser and masks will be provided to the staffers.

The oxygen facility on the bus can only be an emergency help during the golden hour before patients are shifted to oxygenated beds for treatment. Lack of oxygen has led to scores of deaths in districts, with 24 deaths in the Chamarajanagar incident drawing national attention.