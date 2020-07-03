Covid patient escapes from KIMS, caught

A man arrested on theft charges and who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 escaped from the Karnataka Institute of Medical Institute (KIMS) in Hubballi on Friday. However, he was traced to Gadag, and brought back to the hospital later.

CCTV footages show him wandering outside the ward, while two policemen were on security outside the Covid-19 hospital, sources said.

Suburban police had recently arrested him on charges of stealing valuables from a hardware shop. As he turned positive for Covid-19, he was shifted to KIMS.

As soon the patient gave the slip to police, two teams were formed to nab him. Finally, police in PPE kit found him in Gadag and brought him back to the hospital. He is said to have reached Gadag by a lorry.

Police Commissioner R Dileep said that a notice for dereliction of duty has been issued to the policemen who were on duty at the hospital. A case is registered with Vidyanagar police station.