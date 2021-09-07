Positivity rate under 2% in districts bordering Kerala

Covid positivity rate comes below 2% in Karnataka districts bordering Kerala

IANS
IANS,
  • Sep 07 2021, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2021, 16:20 ist
Covid positivity rate in all districts of Karnataka state has come down below 2 per cent. Credit: PTI Photo

As a result of initiation of stringent measures by the state government, the Covid positivity rate in the bordering districts of Kerala has come down to less than 2 per cent.

The bordering district of Dakshina Kannada recorded 1.99 per cent of positivity, whereas Kodagu recorded 1.95 per cent positivity rate.

According to the latest statistics released by the health department on Monday evening, the Covid positivity rate in all districts of Karnataka state has come down below 2 per cent.

The government is considering more than 2 per cent of Covid positivity rate as serious in terms of imposition of curfew, restrictions, allowing festivals and opening of schools. The government is likely to take decisions pertaining to the bordering districts.

The state government was worried as Dakshina Kannada district, which sees a huge influx of people from Kerala overtook state capital Bengaluru in terms of Covid positive cases at one point of time. The government also took a decision to quarantine all people coming from Kerala state for seven days.

Also read: India 'prepares for the worst' ahead of possible Covid-19 third wave

Udupi (1.31 per cent), Hassan (1.21 per cent), Mysuru (1.13 per cent), Kolar (1.11 per cent), Shivamogga (0.92 per cent), Chikkamaglur (0.89 per cent), Uttara Kannada (0.73 per cent), the districts which recorded more number of cases also shown less Covid positivity rate.

The number of Covid cases in Kolar, Dharwad, Gadag, Ramnagar, Kodagu, Bellary, Chikkaballapur, Chamarajnagar, Vijayapur, Koppal and Bengaluru Rural districts are seeing rise number of Covid positive cases when compared to earlier figures. However, 18 districts of the state recorded less number of Covid cases.

The positivity rate in the state as per the statistics released by the health department on Monday was 0.69 per cent. The new Covid positive cases reported were less than 1,000 (973) in the entire state. Four districts reported zero cases, while in 10 districts the Covid positive cases stood in single digits.

