Covid positivity rate in Karnataka shoots up to 7.99% with 939 new cases

One death was reported from Bengaluru where a 76-year-old man with SARI symptoms succumbed to the virus

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 25 2022, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2022, 22:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka has reported 939 more cases of Covid-19, taking the state’s active caseload to 8,896, according to the bulletin issued by the health department on Monday.

The test positivity rate stood at 7.99%. Of the 939 cases, 813 were recorded in Bengaluru.

One death was reported from Bengaluru where a 76-year-old man with SARI symptoms succumbed to the virus. The state’s total Covid deaths stand at 40,091.

A total of 11,750 tests were conducted. Another 1,204 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 39,47,688.

Karnataka
Coronavirus
Covid-19

'Politics' is affecting my training: Lovlina

Complaint against Ranveer Singh for nude photoshoot

Man goes on vacation with wife's face pillow; see pics

World leaders congratulate India's new President Murmu

In Pics | Celebrities who received death threats

Asteroid Bennu: Springing surprises

 