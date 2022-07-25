Covid positivity rate in Karnataka shoots up to 7.99% with 939 new cases

Karnataka has reported 939 more cases of Covid-19, taking the state’s active caseload to 8,896, according to the bulletin issued by the health department on Monday.

The test positivity rate stood at 7.99%. Of the 939 cases, 813 were recorded in Bengaluru.

One death was reported from Bengaluru where a 76-year-old man with SARI symptoms succumbed to the virus. The state’s total Covid deaths stand at 40,091.

A total of 11,750 tests were conducted. Another 1,204 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 39,47,688.