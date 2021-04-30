Covid protocol: Karnataka bypoll vote counting to take longer

The counting of votes polled in the by-elections of Belgaum Lok Sabha, Maski, and Basavakalyan Assembly constituencies is expected to take double the time due to Covid-19 protocols.

The vote counting process will be held on Sunday, May 2, amid the lockdown.

The counting of votes is likely to take "double the usual time" because of the Covid-19 protocols, according to Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar. The process will be completed by 4 pm on Sunday all the same, he added.

"We will ensure that the counting process will be split into two sessions. After the first session, the entire place will be sanitised and a different set of staff will arrive to take over the next session. This way, the commission wants to ensure that the officials have minimal exposure outside," he said.

According to a press release, candidates and agents are required to carry a Covid negative certificate before entering the vote counting centres. Also, not more than two persons shall be allowed to accompany the winning candidate, the release stated.

The counting of votes will be done in a total of 23 halls for all the three constituencies put together. There will be one supervisor, one assistant, one micro observer, one EVM and VVPAT carrying assistant per table, and two tabulating staff per hall. Each hall will have four counting tables for Maski and Basavakalyan bypolls, while there will be two tables per hall for the Belagavi parliamentary polls.

The total voters registered for Belgaum polls were 18,13,567, that for Basavakalyan were 2,39,782 and Maski had 2,06,429. Belgaum saw a voter turnout of 56.02%, Basavakalyan 61.58% and Maski 70.46%.