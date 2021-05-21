Covid relief based on last year's data

The beneficiaries of the Rs 1,250-crore package announced by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will not have to apply for the financial assistance as the government will release funds directly into their bank accounts from its database.

According to Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar, the government has data of all registered construction labourers and those in the unorganised sector. “We are facing some problem identifying cobblers, which will be addressed in day or two,” he told DH.

Other departments, too, will dig into existing database of beneficiaries and transfer benefits directly to bank accounts.

The government has compiled details of those who had applied for financial assistance when the government announced a special package during the lockdown last year. “The same beneficiaries will be compensated with funds announced in the package,” Hebbar said.

The much-delayed announcement of the financial package was followed by confusion on the means to apply for benefits as the government had not clarified on the same.

Meanwhile, BJP MLC N Ravikumar has written to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa urging him to extend the relief package benefits to teachers, fishermen and weavers.

“Many guest lecturers are forced to work as daily wage labourers, vegetable and flower vendors during the lockdown. Many educational institutions are not in a situation to pay wages,” he said.

Though the package covered all sections of society, these groups does not feature in the list, Ravikumar said, urging to ensure them relief.

Also, Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission Deputy Chairperson B J Puttaswamy has recommended the state government to procure fruits and vegetables at the gram panchayat level to reduce losses suffered by farmers. Local officials should be deployed to procure the produce and transport it to urban areas, he said.