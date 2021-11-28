Covid shadow over legislature session in Belagavi

The recent Covid-19 clusters in different parts of the state has led to apprehensions about the state government holding the winter legislature session in Belagavi next month.

The legislature session is scheduled to be held between December 13 and 24, 2021.

A huge group of officials, legislators and media personnel are expected to take part in the session. Sources in the government feared that hundreds of people travelling to Belagavi at this juncture might just open up the risk of creation of a large cluster.

“The chief minister is likely to take a call on whether or not the session should be held in Belagavi based on the rate at which the Covid cases spread over the next week,” sources said.

Further, sources in the Legislative Council and Assembly offices expressed concerns about the Covid precautionary arrangements in Suvarna Soudha, Belagavi. “In the Legislative Assembly and Council in Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru, the government had previously installed glass separators between seats. In Belagavi, these arrangements are not there. It will be risky to conduct the session there,” sources said.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri is likely to visit Belagavi in the coming week to inspect the arrangements. “If the session is held in Bengaluru, the majority of those taking part will come from their homes and it decreases health risks. However, the final call has to be taken by the government and has to receive the approval of the Governor,” sources added.

The government has planned to conduct the session in Belagavi this time after a gap of three years.